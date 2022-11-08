How Many Times A Week You Actually Need To Wash Your Hair, According To An Expert

Showering. For some, it can be a pain trying to find the time to squeeze in a soak. For others, a daily wash is an essential part of their self-care routine. Because showering is so integral to our everyday lives, many people have strong opinions on the ritual, including celebrities. While they might not be just like us, despite what we're told, famous figures still have to wash, right?

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Jake Gyllenhaal infamously revealed, "more and more I find bathing to be less necessary at times." Meanwhile, talk show host Drew Barrymore took the opposite stance, confirming she's a "five-day-a-weeker with a possible sixth day" (via ET). When it comes to showering, some people are Jakes, others are Drews, and many fall somewhere in between.

But the question remains: is there one right way to take a shower, according to science? And if there is, how often should you be washing your hair? In an interview with CNN, Dr. Anthony Rossi, an assistant attending dermatologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, weighed in on the matter and clarified the answer to this frequently debated topic.