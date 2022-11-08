Young Bae From Black Ink Crew New York Balances Filming With Motherhood - Exclusive Interview

What was your experience like as an artist coming from South Korea into a competitive tattooing atmosphere in New York? What was that transition like?

I wasn't a tattoo artist when I moved to New York, I was a fine art artist. I came here to be a famous artist and then it didn't really work out, because I was so broke. I didn't have money to buy paints and stuff, so I got into tattooing then.

I'd love to hear more about that transition, because that happens a bit before we see you on the show, right?

That was 2007. That's when I moved to this country.

In the first episode of Season 10, you said you were kind of a wild child when you first appeared on the show in Season 5. How do you feel like you've grown through your experience since joining the crew?

I've grown, definitely. When I was young, I was really short-tempered and an "I don't take no s***" type of girl. Now, I'm a mom, I own three businesses, so I better act right. I've got things to lose. Before, I didn't really care about anything. What [did] I have to lose? I didn't have anything. Now, I got businesses, and I got my son, and I better act right.

Your priorities are surrounding your son, Nico. How do you balance working at the shop and managing your career as an entrepreneur and an artist?

Every time people ask me this question, I don't know how I do it. I do it by doing it. I can't explain it because ... They're like, "You got businesses and you're on TV, you're filming and you're a mom." I'm like, "I do all that, but I don't know how I do it." I make it happen because that's what moms do. We make it happen.

You've had your shop Diamond Tattoos since 2009. How does that fit into your work at "Black Ink"?

Diamond Tattoos is my shop, and that's how I got on "Black Ink." They know my shop and the type of artist I am, so they reached out to me. Diamond Tattoos will always be my baby and it's always going to be my priority, but with "Black Ink" ... I really don't get to do anything else. It's work, work, work. There's no having fun. There's no partying. The only time I have fun, really, is when we film for "Black Ink." That's when I get to do stuff. In real life, I'm always filming, I'm always working at the shop, my clothing line, my tattoo shop, and then "Black Ink." [We] do fun stuff. It's a fair exchange.