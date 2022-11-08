Todd Chrisley Opens About What Profession He'd Like His Daughter Savannah's Future Spouse To Have

Todd Chrisley, best known as the patriarch and star of the reality show "Chrisley Knows Best," has found his name in the headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. He and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were found guilty of tax evasion and fraud earlier this year, as reported by Us Weekly.

Though their legal issues have been a concern for the family, they are still able to keep it together in the public eye. Savannah Chrisley, the couple's daughter, sat down and had a serious conversation with her mother on her podcast, "Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley."

"Everyone has a hard," Julie said, "but the one thing God has said is 'I will never leave you, I will never forsake you.' He didn't promise us it was always going to be rainbows and sunshine, but he always promised that the rain would eventually stop." While Savannah's podcast episode with her mother was centered around her legal concerns, she recently had her father on for a completely different conversation.