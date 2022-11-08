Todd Chrisley Opens About What Profession He'd Like His Daughter Savannah's Future Spouse To Have
Todd Chrisley, best known as the patriarch and star of the reality show "Chrisley Knows Best," has found his name in the headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. He and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were found guilty of tax evasion and fraud earlier this year, as reported by Us Weekly.
Though their legal issues have been a concern for the family, they are still able to keep it together in the public eye. Savannah Chrisley, the couple's daughter, sat down and had a serious conversation with her mother on her podcast, "Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley."
"Everyone has a hard," Julie said, "but the one thing God has said is 'I will never leave you, I will never forsake you.' He didn't promise us it was always going to be rainbows and sunshine, but he always promised that the rain would eventually stop." While Savannah's podcast episode with her mother was centered around her legal concerns, she recently had her father on for a completely different conversation.
Todd and Savannah Chrisley talked about relationships
In a recent episode of Savannah Chrisley's podcast, which is titled "The Todd Father," the reality star sat down with her father for a conversation about the ups and downs of her relationship with Nic Kerdiles.
On her relationship, Savannah shared, "We've had ebbs and flows because there was a point in time to where I was [...] I was telling you everything. Literally everything going on in my relationship." Todd responded, "I have realized that that's such a burden for me now," and Savannah responded, "Yeah it is! And two... It's also hard, I will say y'all, it's so much easier for [...] the person that's in the relationship to forgive than it is for all of your friends and your family. So if you're planning on staying with that person, keep your dysfunction to yourself."
Todd shared that he did indeed like Nic, but had this advice to offer her, "I mean, I have forbidden her to look at any... marry a preacher. Marry a preacher, go out here and find you a nerd, go out here and find you a doctor — stay away from attorneys. I'd rather you marry someone that plays the piano in a whorehouse than marry an attorney." Though Savannah and her ex-fiancé have called it quits, they are still on good terms, as reported by Us Weekly.