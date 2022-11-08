Florida Counties That Went For Rubio And DeSantis Say A Lot About Democrats' Future There

Early on in midterm election night results reporting, it was called by multiple news networks that Marco Rubio and potential presidential candidate Ron DeSantis had won re-election in Florida (via NBC News). The Republican Senator and Governor did more than just win in the Sunshine State, however — they made history that news pundits and Twitter are buzzing over.

Although former President Donald Trump won the state in 2016, Hillary Clinton easily took counties like Miami-Dade and Hillsborough, according to The New York Times. Then, in 2020, although Trump reigned supreme in the state overall, again, those counties went for President Joe Biden, per Politico.

This time, Hillsborough county went for Rubio and DeSantis — who eked into a victory in 2018 by a very, very narrow margin (via Politico). And incredibly, so did Miami-Dade, a county that hasn't voted Republican in decades. The overwhelming victory for the Governor sees him bettering opponent Charlie Crist by an astounding margin, taking nearly 60% of the vote at time of writing.