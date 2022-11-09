Massachusetts' New Governor Just Shattered The Glass Ceiling In More Ways Than One

With some of yesterday's midterm election races still too close to call, Massachusetts has announced that there is a clear winner in its race for Governor (via The Guardian). Democrat Maura Healey has won the seat, defeating Republican Geoff Diehl, who had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The win makes the governorship blue again after eight years under republican leadership in the form of the very-popular Charlie Baker who chose not to run again this term.

By winning the governorship, Healey, who had previously been the Massachusetts Attorney General, has made history in more than one significant way. Not only is she now the very first woman to ever serve as Governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, she is also the first openly homosexual person to win the role. She also now holds the title as the first gay woman to ever win a governorship in any state in the union.