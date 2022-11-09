Old Navy's Early Black Friday Deals Are Here For All Your Holiday Outfit Needs

'Tis the season for Hallmark Christmas movies, warm drinks, and (unfortunately) braving crowded airports and highways on your way home for the holidays. For many, Black Friday deals are another big part of the upcoming season, whether you're shopping for a new TV, an air fryer, or looking to totally revamp your wardrobe.

Black Friday, which traditionally falls the day after American Thanksgiving, is one of the busiest — if not the busiest — shopping days of the year (via Sensormatic). Holiday deals are nothing new; in fact, the first Black Friday dates all the way back to 1950s Philadelphia, according to Country Living. Throngs of people rushed into the city to take advantage of advertised sales, and businesses celebrated going from "in the red" — or, in debt — to being "in the black" –- or profitable.

Though Black Friday marks a day of exciting deals and a semi-official start to the holiday season, reduced prices can make in-person shopping especially risky, per The Hustle. If you're hitting the stores in a couple of weeks, make sure you're primed on how to spot discounts that are actually good deals and how to avoid dangerous shopping mall stampedes.

Thankfully, Old Navy is a stand-out retailer when it comes to Black Friday prices, and they offer both in-store and online deals. This year, its holiday sales officially start on November 25th — Black Friday itself — and will continue up until Cyber Monday, which is November 28th (via Old Navy). However, there's no shortage of early deals. So, grab your wallet and get ready to fill your cart with all your holiday outfit needs.