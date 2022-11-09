Old Navy's Early Black Friday Deals Are Here For All Your Holiday Outfit Needs
'Tis the season for Hallmark Christmas movies, warm drinks, and (unfortunately) braving crowded airports and highways on your way home for the holidays. For many, Black Friday deals are another big part of the upcoming season, whether you're shopping for a new TV, an air fryer, or looking to totally revamp your wardrobe.
Black Friday, which traditionally falls the day after American Thanksgiving, is one of the busiest — if not the busiest — shopping days of the year (via Sensormatic). Holiday deals are nothing new; in fact, the first Black Friday dates all the way back to 1950s Philadelphia, according to Country Living. Throngs of people rushed into the city to take advantage of advertised sales, and businesses celebrated going from "in the red" — or, in debt — to being "in the black" –- or profitable.
Though Black Friday marks a day of exciting deals and a semi-official start to the holiday season, reduced prices can make in-person shopping especially risky, per The Hustle. If you're hitting the stores in a couple of weeks, make sure you're primed on how to spot discounts that are actually good deals and how to avoid dangerous shopping mall stampedes.
Thankfully, Old Navy is a stand-out retailer when it comes to Black Friday prices, and they offer both in-store and online deals. This year, its holiday sales officially start on November 25th — Black Friday itself — and will continue up until Cyber Monday, which is November 28th (via Old Navy). However, there's no shortage of early deals. So, grab your wallet and get ready to fill your cart with all your holiday outfit needs.
Check out Old Navy's stylish outwear selection
Hoping to battle that approaching winter chill in style? Old Navy has you covered — literally. On sale this Black Friday is a wide assortment of cozy outwear, from a discounted fluffy sherpa "shacket" to water-resistant quilted coats (now on sale for under $40). If you're hoping to find something longer (trench coats are in style, after all!), Old Navy is selling a knee-length double-breasted jacket that will have you looking like a classy detective or CEO — take your pick. Other options include the brand's water-resistant hooded puffer perfect for snowstorms, or, if you're still looking to incorporate a little plush into your wintertime wardrobe, a knee-length double-breasted sherpa coat (now on sale for under $70).
Though the store began its holiday pre-sales in late October, current prices are subject to change. According to Parade, customers are currently treated to 50% off pajamas, 40% off sweaters, and 30% off coats and jackets, and the deals will only get better as November 25 approaches.
Speaking of sweaters, check out Old Navy's discounted cable-knit collection, especially if you're hoping to channel Billy Crystal in "When Harry Met Sally." Alternatively, layer with one of Old Navy's boldly-patterned Christmas sweaters or ribbed turtlenecks. Maybe best of all, you can deck out your dog with the discounted pet-wear collection.
Old Navy is stocking up on discounted denim
As part of Old Navy's early Black Friday deals, the store is offering discounts on it its impressive women's jean selection, so you can find the perfect pants to pair with your pre-ordered sherpa coat. Styles range from trending "wide leg" fits to bootcut, skinny, and even "mom jeans." According to Parade, some of this denim starts at just $10. Right now, you have the opportunity to save an additional 30% at checkout on top of already-discounted prices. For orders that come in over $50, Old Navy offers free shipping — so, it just might be worth it to buy two (or three) pairs of your favorite pairs in different washes.
In addition to jeans, Old Navy's virtual shelves host a variety of chino, plaid, and even velvet fits (all of which are on sale). For the time being, the store's best-selling high-waisted velour ankle leggings are discounted at just $16. These stretchy pants come with stellar reviews, with one Old Navy customer noting, simply, "Yes please."
Pajamas are also a big part of Black Friday deals. Complete your cozy holiday wardrobe with bedtime essentials starting at just $5 (via Parade). From robes to joggers and red and green plaid, Old Navy offers no shortage of comfortable sleepwear. And don't forget about matching family sets, which are perfect for embarrassing your teenagers in family photos.