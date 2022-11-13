Why The Shingles Vaccine Can Also Decrease Your Risk Of A Stroke

If you're like most Americans, you have a distinct memory of being sick at home with chickenpox, per the Mayo Clinic. There was the fever and headaches, oatmeal baths and calamine lotion for itchy skin, and trying to stomach chicken soup even though you didn't have an appetite. While the virus lasts for about a week, the effects of shingles may last a lifetime.

According to the CDC, about one in three adults will develop shingles. With 95% of American adults having contracted chickenpox in their life, the risk of getting shingles is extremely common. Once chickenpox leaves the body, the virus that causes it, herpes zoster, remains. It can later be reactivated, resulting in shingles, a painful, itchy rash that affects one side of the body.

Although the link between chickenpox and shingles is well-known, the link between shingles and strokes has been less clear. According to the American College of Cardiology, researchers found that shingles increased the risk for stroke by 35%, with the risk being higher for people with shingles who were under 40 years old. A new study now says that taking the shingles vaccine can decrease the risk of a stroke.