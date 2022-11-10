Meghan Markle Broke Royal Protocol In A Very American Way

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, first stepped down as working members of the British Royal Family and moved to California in 2020, there was wide speculation as to how many traditions and "royal rules" the couple would follow, even on the other side of the pond. This week, Meghan made it clear for the second time since her move back to the U.S. that there is at least one royal tradition she is happy to break with: the tradition of royal family members staying out of politics by not voting (via People).

During the American presidential election of 2020, Meghan Markle proudly voted, and she and Harry publicly urged other Americans to do their civic duty and cast their ballots in what the couple called the "most important election of our lifetime."

This week, Meghan very publicly used her right as an American citizen to vote in the midterm elections, and she proudly posted a photo of herself wearing her "I voted sticker" to social media, urging others to follow suit (via The Mirror).

The caption under the photo read, "Today is Election Day in the US! Time to get out and vote!" Meghan and Harry also used their Archwell site to share a text service number that offered to help people find their respective polling places, saying, "Text ARCHEWELL to 26797 to find your polling location and make sure you are ready to vote."