Can Meditation Work Better Than Medication For Relieving Anxiety?

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, an estimated 40 million adults in the United States suffer from some sort of anxiety disorder. The disorder is marked by constant feelings of nervousness and unease, panic attacks, irritability, and physical symptoms such as headaches and insomnia.

Anxiety can arrest the senses, keeping you suspended in a constant state of fear and leaving you with the inability to live your life freely. Yet despite its effects, many people with anxiety don't always seek treatment for it. The Anxiety & Depression Association of America found that of the 6.8 million Americans that have General Anxiety Disorder, only 43.2% seek treatment for it.

Not only is there a stigma surrounding receiving help for anxiety, but there's also a fear around the risks of taking anti-anxiety medication. Many people hesitate to take medication for their anxiety due to their history of addiction, the potential side effects, and numerous other reasons (via Aspen Ridge Recovery.)

Those seeking an alternative to medication should still seek treatment and speak to a mental health professional. One treatment for anxiety that a doctor may recommend is meditation; a new study has shown that an ancient practice may be as effective as taking medication for some people.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.