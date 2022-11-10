Pro-Choice Won In These 5 States Where Abortion Was On The Ballot

Political analysts, polls, and advocates were saying the same thing for months: abortion was going to be what motivated people to vote in the 2022 midterm elections. In the wake of the Supreme Court's Dobbs v Jackson Health Organization decision back in June, any federal protections for abortion were repealed. The power to allow or ban abortions is now left in the hands of the states — a power that many have flexed without hesitation.

Within 60 days of the Dobbs decision overturning the protections of Roe v. Wade, the Brennan Center for Justice reports many states across the south and Midwest enacted abortion bans and restrictions. This includes Indiana, which became the first state to pass a ban on the procedure — though The Guardian reports the state's Supreme Court blocked the ban because "it violates the state constitution."

But the same can be said about states working to protect abortion rights. As of November 9, the Guttmacher Institute reports that 17 states and the District of Columbia currently protect the right to an abortion, with some states voting this week to add an amendment to protect abortions to their constitutions, per Ms. Magazine. This includes Kansas, which NPR reports voted down a state constitutional amendment banning abortion back in August.

As results from the elections on November 8 continue to roll in, one thing is certain: the need to protect abortion rights was what drew people to the polls (via CNN).