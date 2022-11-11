Jessica Szohr And Hilary Farr On Romantic Renovation In Designing Christmas - Exclusive Interview

How did the concept of "Designing Christmas" come about and how did you get involved in the project?

Jessica Szohr: I got a call from my agent saying they were shooting a Christmas movie in June in Canada. Would I be interested in reading the script? I'm like, "I almost can tell you right now, I'm probably going to do it before reading it." You have to read the script, but I love Canadians, I love Christmas, and I thought, "How fun would it be to go to shoot a movie where my fiancé's from?" an hour from where we shot.

I read it. I thought the story was super cute and charming, and I liked that it had something to do with a show in a movie. When they said Hilary was potentially going to be doing it and told me the other cast, it was a no-brainer. The story was cute, the producers were great.

It's also amazing to be a part of the Discovery+ world and family now, because it's all these new networks and streaming services and all these umbrellas. There's so much going on, and Discovery is a really great company and place to be a part of and part of the family. It was a no-brainer. Go do this movie, have fun, work with incredible people, and Christmas is my favorite holiday and favorite time of year, so I was super pumped from the beginning.

Hilary Farr: That was an incredibly long answer, and I don't have as much to say. All I'm going to be doing is, she's so good. I'm going to jump in and right back out again.

I was involved because Jane Latman, which is the VP, asked me months before even the script if I would consider doing a Christmas movie. The answer was very similar to Jessica's: "Yes, why not?" Depending on timing, mostly, that was my biggest concern. As soon as I was talking with the production team and the wonderful writer of the script, I knew I wanted to do it. The real kicker and clincher was they said I could bring my dog.

Ah, that's important.

Jessica: Perfect.

Hilary: A big deal.