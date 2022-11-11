Jake Hoffman And Schuyler Fisk On Acting With Their Famous Parents In Sam & Kate - Exclusive Interview

"Sam & Kate" must have been such a memorable experience to work on with your parents. From an acting perspective, do you feel like it was easier or more challenging to work with someone who is so close to you?

Schuyler Fisk: For me, from an acting perspective, it made it easier because working with such amazing actors and having these scenes with my mom was ... She's so in it. She's so pro. It felt like we were there [and] we were those characters.

Also, I've been thinking [about how] we were talking about the pandemic. This movie was pushed for a while because of that, so it gave us more time in pre-production to all connect with each other and talk about these characters inside and out and get prepared, which was good because we had such a short shoot.

Jake Hoffman: A lot of the things that made it daunting on a human level made it easier as an actor. But it was overall one of the most special experiences I've ever had.

Did either of you get the freedom to improvise any moments with your parents?

Hoffman: All throughout. Darren [Le Gallo, the film's writer and director] was really cool that way. He gave us a lot of room to play — and with each other, too. Schuyler's an old friend of mine, and I had a lot of fun trying to make her laugh. That was one of my favorite things about making the movie — every time I got to hear Schuyler laugh.