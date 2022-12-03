The One Question We Have After Watching A New Orleans Noel: Why Is Everyone In TV Movies An Architect?

In Lifetime's new movie "A New Orleans Noel," Grace and Anthony, played by real-life couple Keshia Knight Pulliam and Brad James (via People), are both architects competing for full control over their newest job — restoring Anthony's historic family home in New Orleans. His grandmother hires both architects, competitive former classmates, in spite of their opposing styles and opinions about what constitutes a good renovation.

While Grace tries to preserve the house's old school New Orleans charm, Anthony insists that it needs modern updates to make sense for the future. The pair butt heads, but with their chemistry and playful banter, they just might find some common ground between them.

This is far from the first Lifetime movie to use architects as a plot device; but what is the pull toward this profession we see across the TV movie universe? By analyzing the architects in five TV movies, we'll be one step closer to cracking the code.