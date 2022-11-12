Why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Didn't Think She'd Live Past 2019

There aren't many stand-out figures in the Democratic Party, but there are certainly those who have become the subject of hate and death threats. One of them is congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who in 2018 became the youngest woman to join Congress at 29 (via CNBC). Since then, she's become somewhat of a political celebrity due to her presence on social media, in addition to her appearances at events like the 2021 Met Gala, where she wore a white dress emblazoned with the words "Tax The Rich" in red (via Vogue).

"The medium is the message," the congresswoman wrote on Instagram following her appearance. "NYC elected officials are regularly invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing our city's cultural institutions that serve the public ... The time is now for childcare, healthcare and climate action for all. Tax the rich."

Needless to say, not everyone agrees with her message and many people actively lash out at Ocasio-Cortez as a result of her political leanings. Despite her confidence in sharing her democratic socialist views, per Business Insider, the hate she receives from critics led her to believe at one point that she wouldn't live past 2019.