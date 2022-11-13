New Research Finally Draws Attention To Female Sexual Health And Wellness

The medical community has a clear gender division on how they deal with sexual and reproductive wellness. As the New York Times explains, urology prioritizes sexual pleasure and orgasms for men. This is despite the fact that some doctors argue that, given that the clitoris and penis are made from the same erectile tissues, the clitoris should be a urological problem. For women and people with cycles, Dr. Rachel Ruben — a urologist and sexual health specialist — explains their sexual health "is seen as hysteria, Pandora's box, all psychosocial, not real medicine."

Talking to the Times, 33-year-old Dr. Blair Peters said his medical training didn't prepare him for the realities of actually performing phalloplasties. "When I went through medical school, we did not learn anything in particular about the clitoris beyond the fact that it exists, basically," Dr. Peters explained, adding that this attitude in training led to developing a "subconscious bias that [the clitoris] is not going to be this super-apparent structure. But it is."

When it comes to how medical research treats male and female bodies, the community acts like there aren't major biological differences or – like Ruben and Peters point out – the differences don't matter (via RAND Corporation). As a result, women's total body health and wellness issues are under-researched and underfunded. It's why Peters, a plastic surgeon that specializes in gender-affirming care, was inspired to lead a study on how many nerve endings are actually in the clitoris (via WebMD).