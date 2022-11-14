Sarah Drew On The Scene She Was 'Nervous' For In Reindeer Games Homecoming - Exclusive

Over the last couple of holiday seasons, "Grey's Anatomy" star Sarah Drew has fallen in love with Christmas movies — so much so that she decided to write her own this year. Drew knew exactly what she wanted to see happen, too. It took her only three weeks to put together a script for Lifetime, and "Reindeer Games Homecoming" was born.

The story follows a woman named Mac, who has dedicated her life to competing each year for her community's Kris Kringle Cup to honor her late father. However, as the annual games get going, so do her feelings for a fellow competitor — but she isn't about to let him take her eyes off of the prize.

The concept was inspired by Drew's real-life husband, who attended Dartmouth College and their yearly Winter Carnival. "They do things like [a] human dog sled race and [a] polar bear plunge," Sarah Drew explained during an exclusive interview with The List.

She knew she needed to include this in the film. However, at Dartmouth, "they're jumping into a frozen-over pond, into a hole cut out in the middle of a frozen-over pond," Drew said, "which was originally what was scripted for my movie, but we couldn't shoot in the winter. That didn't work out."