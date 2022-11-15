Michelle Obama Opens Up About Menopause And What It Means For Her Everyday Life

Michelle Obama told People that women generally don't know much about menopause until they experience it, and even then, information is hard to come by. "There is not a lot of conversation about menopause," she said. "I'm going through it, and I know all of my friends are going through it. And the information is sparse."

The 58-year-old former First Lady said her friends have been her biggest source of information and support as her body goes through physical changes such as hot flashes, insomnia, and weight gain. "I find that when we get together and we're moving and we're laughing, then we spend a little time talking about what we're going through," she said. "'What's a hot flash?' We have girlfriends around the table who are OBGYNs, who have real information. All of that keeps us lifted up."

One aspect of her everyday life that has been impacted is her fitness routine, thanks partly to the fact she's in menopause. "Some of it is menopause, some of it is aging," she said. "I find that I cannot push myself as hard as I used to. That doesn't work out for me. That when I tear a muscle or pull something and then I'm out. The recovery time is not the same."