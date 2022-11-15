The New Lifetime Movie You'll Relate To If You've Experienced Loss Around The Holidays

An old high school crush. A hot kiss. Christmas carols. An ice-sculpture competition. The Lifetime movie "Reindeer Games Homecoming" has all the right ingredients for the perfect holiday movie and a little bit more. Sarah Drew not only stars in the movie as the character Mac, but she also wrote the screenplay for the movie. In an interview with Lifetime, she revealed the story, "has all the different colors of the human experience, in terms of grief and love and community."

The movie begins five years after the loss of Mac's father, Charlie. Very early on, one of the first things you learn about the character is that she's still grieving. While looking at a wall of framed photos, she wistfully whispers, "Miss you, Pop." Later, when asked how she's holding up, Mac replies, "Feels different every year, but never any lighter."

Mac isn't the only one who feels the loss of a loved one even more deeply during the holidays. "Grief can be a profound experience at any time, but for many people it is heightened during the holidays," explained grief and bereavement expert Dr. Rachel Brandoff in Parade.