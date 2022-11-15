Henry Simmons On The Groundbreaking Film Crew Behind Cherish The Day - Exclusive

Behind every hit movie and TV show are hundreds of people you never see: camera operators, sound engineers, and many more. And while audiences rarely notice their work — or even stick around long enough through the final credits to catch their names — their skills and contributions are critical and can make the difference between a good production and a great one.

But like coveted roles in front of the camera, production jobs behind the camera — especially in high-profile productions — are hard to come by, and building a sustainable career as a skilled crew member in Hollywood requires not only technical knowledge but also persistence, connections, and luck, according to Careers in Film. As a consequence, those with less social capital — such as women and people of color — are often shut out of the industry.

Superstar producer Ava DuVernay decided to do something about this: Her latest production, the anthology romance "Cherish the Day" on OWN, features a crew that's not only 50% female but also boasts 18 female crew heads. The production's male star, Henry Simmons, couldn't be prouder to be a part of this series. In an exclusive interview with The List, he shared what it's like to be part of a groundbreaking team.