Jameela Jamil Commends Meghan Markle For Standing Up To UK Tabloids

It's no secret that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has been on a rollercoaster ride of emotions since she became a royal. When she began her relationship with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, her life certainly took a turn for the better and the worse.

The couple reached their breaking point less than two years into their marriage in January 2020 when they decided to leave the royal family (via Us Weekly). "I have said for a long time to H, that's what I call [Harry], 'It's not enough to just survive something. That's not that point of life. You have to thrive. You have to feel happy," Meghan shared with ITV's Tom Bradby six months before the couple's abrupt exit from the U.K.

Ever since "Megxit," a term dubbed by the British press, the critique, backlash, and hate directed toward Meghan has not subsided. The media has scrutinized Meghan on everything from not knowing how to hold a child, as noted by The Daily Beast, to being overly ambitious (via Yahoo News). "Apparently ambition is a terrible, terrible thing, for a woman. That is, according to some," Markle said on the first episode of her podcast, "Archetypes." "Since I've felt the negativity behind it, it's [been] really hard to un-feel it."

In a recent episode of her podcast, guest Jameela Jamil defended the duchess and all of the backlash she has faced, particularly from the British tabloids.