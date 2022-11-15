Mike Tindall Recalls An Embrassing Moment He Shared With Mother-In-Law, Princess Anne

British rugby player Mike Tindall, who is married to Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, is currently participating in the U.K. reality show "I'm A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out Of Here!" For around three weeks (via Metro), a bunch of celebrities are stranded in the Australian jungle where they have to compete in "Bushtucker Trials" to earn stars (meals) for their campmates.

So when the news dropped that a member of the royal family would be starring in this year's series, viewers eagerly awaited to hear anecdotes about life with the British monarchy's senior-most royals. While Tindall hasn't shared much about his role in the British royal family, he revealed how he and Zara first met, which involved a night out drinking in Sydney (per Mirror).

But nothing will top the moment that Tindall decided to let his campmates — and the British public — in on an embarrassing moment he shared with his mother-in-law, the Princess Royal.