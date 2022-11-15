Mike Tindall Recalls An Embrassing Moment He Shared With Mother-In-Law, Princess Anne
British rugby player Mike Tindall, who is married to Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, is currently participating in the U.K. reality show "I'm A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out Of Here!" For around three weeks (via Metro), a bunch of celebrities are stranded in the Australian jungle where they have to compete in "Bushtucker Trials" to earn stars (meals) for their campmates.
So when the news dropped that a member of the royal family would be starring in this year's series, viewers eagerly awaited to hear anecdotes about life with the British monarchy's senior-most royals. While Tindall hasn't shared much about his role in the British royal family, he revealed how he and Zara first met, which involved a night out drinking in Sydney (per Mirror).
But nothing will top the moment that Tindall decided to let his campmates — and the British public — in on an embarrassing moment he shared with his mother-in-law, the Princess Royal.
Mike Tindall embarrassed himself in front of Princess Anne at Zara Tindall's 30th birthday party
As the stars went about their day in the "I'm A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out Of Here!" camp, Mike Tindall sat down with British comedians Babatúndé Aléshé and Seann Walsh and discussed his love of suits. However, due to his frame as a rugby player, he often finds himself in tight situations — especially at occasions that involve dancing. "My problem with suits is I over-exaggerate dancing at weddings . . . I rip a lot of suits, trousers and stuff," Tindall explained (via the Daily Mail), adding that he particularly loves to drop it low. To the surprise of Walsh, the sportsman revealed that this is why he always comes to weddings and parties with a spare suit.
This was when Tindall remembered a hilariously humiliating moment at Zara Tindall's 30th birthday party. As it was a 70s-themed party (via YouTube), the rugby player wore a tight suit with flared trousers. Tindall then took to the dancefloor with his mother-in-law Princess Anne, and you can probably guess what happened next.
Princess Anne had the ultimate comeback to Tindall's embarrassing moment
Mike Tindall revealed that his trousers ripped in half as he dropped to the dance floor in front of Princess Anne. But that wasn't the end of it. "It happened to be that my boxers that I had on at the time said 'nibble my nuts,'" he recalled on "I'm A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out Of Here!" (via YouTube). And if you're familiar with Anne's sense of humor, you can only imagine what she said next. According to Tindall, the royal told him she'd "rather not", and in response, he walked away mortified. "What a legend. Absolute legend," British comedian Seann Walsh said in response to the story (via the Daily Mail). "I would love to go to a party with Mike."
As it turns out, this isn't the only time Tindall has shared an awkward moment with a member of the royal family in a suit. In an episode of his podcast "The Good, The Bad & The Rugby" in December 2021 (via Facebook), Tindall wore a Christmas-themed suit that he decided to wear to breakfast one morning at Windsor Castle to surprise Queen Elizabeth II, thinking that he wouldn't have to walk to church in it. But because the queen had the flu at the time, a private audience with a chaplain was arranged at Sandringham, and Tindall had to wear the suit there. "It didn't go exactly as I wanted to plan it," he confessed.