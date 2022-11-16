Sarah Drew Would 'Love' To Return To Grey's Anatomy - Exclusive

When we last saw Japril on "Grey's Anatomy," they were sharing a sweet kiss in the elevator of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. It was a surprise for fans to see them together in the 400th episode of the series — and it wasn't the first time actress Sarah Drew's character has returned for an episode over the years.

In Season 17, April Kepner reunited with Jackson Avery during his last recurring episode of the series. There, they gave fans everywhere hope that their characters may get back together.

Now, after the two locked lips earlier this year, it's clear their story isn't over just yet. While Drew has yet to be asked to return for a guest role on "Grey's Anatomy," she would definitely be excited to return to the hospital halls. "I always love popping back in there and saying hello," the actress said during an exclusive interview with The List. "It's always really, really good to see everybody."