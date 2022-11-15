Michelle Obama Has Powerful Advice On Bridging The Political Divide

Michelle Obama's book, "The Light We Carry," is coming out right in the wake of midterm election results. As reported by AP News, as of now, Democrats have gained a seat in the Senate, while Republicans have lost one. And Obama, who is keen on what goes on during multiple elections, had some thoughts to voice while appearing on "The Late Night with Stephen Colbert" about the polarizing views that Americans have been dealing with for years.

"We've been so disconnected from each other," she said. "We don't our own information about each other, we're hearing about it from the media, we're reading it on our phones. And we're not interacting with people who don't agree with us, knowing that just with the understanding that your worries come from a place too ... We have to find a way to find empathy again for each other so we're not blaming one another, we're not demonizing one another. But that starts with understanding where does that fear come from."

The former first lady went on to say that in her new book, she reflects on how she handles fear, which is one of the many topics she tackles. Let's just say it's definitely one that resonates with us all.