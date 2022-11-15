Savannah Chrisley Makes Startling Claims About Her Ex-Boyfriend, NBA Star Luke Kennard

Savannah Chrisley, the star of "Chrisley Knows Best" and the spin-off series "Growing Up Chrisley," hasn't had the easiest time finding love. She was recently engaged to Nic Kerdiles, but the couple chose to part ways in September 2020.

"Nic and I, we're on good terms," Chrisley shared with Us Weekly. "We're both so young and ambitious, and you know, we're trying to find our way in life ... No decision is ever permanent, so you never know what can happen. We have the rest of our lives to figure things out."

Before her relationship with Kerdiles, Chrisley was dating NBA player Luke Kennard, via E! Online. The couple called it quits in 2017.

"The last 4 months I've been dating Luke have been great but as a young woman of faith I made the decision that with where Luke and I both are in our careers, it was best to part as friends rather than deal with the pressures of wondering if you are the only one. I was brought up to know my worth. I'm 20 now and so excited to live my life as beautifully as God intended," she shared. "I will forever love the Kennard family," Chrisley shared.

However, now she is sharing the real reason behind their split on her podcast.