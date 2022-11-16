Meghan And Harry Outrank King Charles In A Very 21st-Century Way

Although he waited his whole life to ascend the throne — longer than anybody else, in fact, according to CNBC — it's highly King Charles II expected to take over from his beloved mother with the royal family in such turmoil. The British sovereign has been estranged from his youngest son, Prince Harry, and wife Meghan Markle ever since the couple stepped down from their roles as senior working royals in early 2020.

Moreover, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue speaking out about their negative experiences with The Firm, the relationship between them grows increasingly strained. As Express reported, the king walked out in a huff when Harry refused to spill the contents of his upcoming tell-all memoir. It's widely believed he's going to take aim at his stepmother, Camilla Parker Bowles, with whom Harry has always had issues.

Likewise, royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed that the king is holding off on giving the Sussexes' kids their royal titles until he finds out what's in the book (via Vanity Fair). It remains to be seen whether they can ever work things out, and indeed fans are split on who's really in the right, but when it comes to online popularity, there's no question about who's in the lead.