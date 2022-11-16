Donald Trump Is In Hot Water Over The Music Choice At His Campaign Launch

Another day, another lawsuit against Donald Trump. Billboard reported after the former president announced his third presidential run, Trump is facing legal action for music used during his launch. But this is nothing new for the 45th president. According to Billboard, many artists have "vociferously objected" to Trump using their music at his MAGA rallies over the years, including Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Panic! at the Disco, Rihanna, and many more. But some of the musical choices stand out. The song Trump played during his final departure had people talking. The 45th president played Frank Sinatra's "My Way" as one of his departure songs, and Sinatra's former wife, Mia Farrow, tweeted: "Frank would have loathed Donald Trump." Sinatra's daughter Nancy replied, "He actually did loathe him."

But the January 6 insurrection took artists' objections to a new level. The manager for singer Laura Branigan was livid after watching a viral video showing the Trump family dancing to "Gloria" before the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Kathy Golik tweeted it was "absolutely appalling" to hear Branigan's hit song played before the tragic events of January 6. Golik tweeted: It's very sad & upsetting to see Laura's beautiful memory & legacy have any association w/ Pres. Trump & such a dark day in U.S. history." After leaving office, some hoped the former president would change some of his ways. But Trump is in hot water for his music choice at his 2024 campaign launch.