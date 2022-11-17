Sarah Hyland And Adam Devine Talk Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin - Exclusive Interview

Adam, I wanted to start by asking how it feels to be back for another "Pitch Perfect" project.

Adam Devine: It's great. I never would've thought in a million years that we'd be doing a spin-off show and it would be about my character, but here we are 10 years later. He's the right character to do a spin-off about, not just because I'm that person, but because you didn't tie up his character within the movies. With him being such a large part of the first and second movie, not tying him up was a little bit of a disservice. [We get] to have this series be the cherry on top and see how Bumper went from the talented psychopath that he was in the first movie to ... You see him grow as a person and still be a talented lunatic, but a little less of a psychopath.

There's a lot of growth for him.

Devine: That's right.

Sarah, what was it like for you to immerse yourself into the "Pitch Perfect" world?

Sarah Hyland: Oh my goodness, it was so much fun. I've been a fan of the "Pitch Perfect" franchise since its inception, but I've also been friends with the majority of everyone from the "Pitch Perfect" franchise, some of them even before the movie was created. I've heard the most amazing things about it, and I'm so excited to be a part of it now. It's this wackadoo, fun, crazy roller coaster of a universe, and isn't that what any great universe should be?

And there's all the fun and music on top of it, which makes it even better.

Hyland: Obviously.