How To Stay Safe And Healthy In The Face Of A Possible Tridemic

Every year, an influx of flu cases increases in America during October, signaling the beginning of flu season. Ending in February, the viral infection spreads through droplets from the nose and mouth that can affect people up to six feet away (via CDC).

Sounds familiar? COVID-19 is a virus that spreads in a similar way. While it ravaged the world in its early stages and at its peak, the virus became somewhat contained thanks to the innovation of countless scientists. According to experts, COVID-19 will never disappear completely but will eventually become a seasonal virus, just like the flu (via NBC News). Now that flu season has commenced, we risk battling both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

However, we're not just entering a twindemic. Experts say that we're on the precipice of a tridemic, with the numbers of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV increasing. According to the Cleveland Clinic, respiratory syncytial virus is a virus that attacks the lungs in children, mainly those under the age of two. However, it can also affect adults, particularly those who are immunocompromised. Although the symptoms are typicaly mild, somewhat similar to that of a cold, the contagious virus can be severe, causing bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children under the age of one.