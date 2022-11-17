How A Common Chemical Can Increase Your Uterine Fibroid Risks

Almost every week, it seems as if scientists discover that a product that millions of women use is actually extremely harmful to our health. From cancer-causing baby powder to toxic chemicals that exist in menstrual products, products that have been marketed towards women or are necessary for our well-being often harm women more than they help them, reports Verywell Health.

In recent times, studies have shown that hair products such as dry shampoo contain harmful chemicals that can cause certain blood cancers, according to the Los Angeles Times. Research even shows that hair relaxers can increase the risk of breast cancer, per PBS, although Black women have known that lye relaxers are dangerous for their health for ages.

The phenomenon of women knowing what is bad for our health before science acknowledges it is unfortunately too common. This occurs due to the lack of research or care for issues that affect women and those with female anatomy that has persisted in science for years, says Fortune.

Now, new research shows that a common chemical found in many products can increase the risk of uterine fibroids in women.