An Alarming Amount Of People At Risk Of Hearing Loss From Headphones

Thanks to technology, most of us live in a rich inner world that exists beyond reality. We carry these inner worlds in our pockets — to the grocery store, on our daily commute, or just in the comfort of our own homes. Technology has made it possible for us to personalize this alternate reality of apps, websites, and sounds that we're growing increasingly dependent on. "Millennials and boomers are addicted to their phones. Generation Z simply hasn't known a time without the device," MaryLeigh Bliss from research agency Ypulse told Global News Canada.

Our phones are an extension of ourselves, and staying connected is of utmost importance. One way to remain entrenched in our phones is by blocking noise from the world outside — and headphones are one of the most popular ways to do it. But, with the rise of uninhibited screen time — a whopping eight hours for kids and teens, according to the CDC — experts warn that the usage of headphones should still be limited. Osteopathic pediatrician James E. Foy told the American Osteopathic Association that users should cap their headphone usage to an hour a day and keep the volume at 60% of its max or less. "The louder the volume, the shorter your duration should be. At maximum volume, you should listen for only about five minutes a day." However, research has revealed that we're closer to being at risk of hearing loss because of headphones now more than ever.