Two New Drugs May Offer Hope For Women Suffering From Lupus

Almost 24 million Americans are suffering from some kind of autoimmune disease, according to John Hopkins Medicine. Autoimmune diseases occur when your immune system targets your body because it cannot tell the difference between foreign cells and your own cells. Of the 23.5 million people suffering from an autoimmune disease in the United States, around 1.5 million of them have lupus, says the Lupus Foundation of America.

When someone has lupus, their immune system attacks various parts of their body, ranging from the joints, skin, heart, lungs, and brain (via Mayo Clinic.) Symptoms of lupus include fatigue and fever, chest pain, headaches, joint pain, and most notably, a butterfly-shaped rash that appears on the face. No single case of lupus is the same. Due to the fact that it can attack a different part of the body, the symptoms will depend on which body part is being targeted.

Like many autoimmune diseases, lupus has no cure. Treatments to manage the symptoms of lupus, such as antimalarial drugs and corticosteroids, are given to suppress the inflammation, joint pain, and fatigue that lupus brings on (via the CDC.)

Now, scientists say that there are two new drugs that will help with the treatment of lupus, including one that has no side effects.