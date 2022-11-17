Kristin Chenoweth Opens Up About Life With Chronic Migraines

Chronic migraines are just one subset of a neurological disorder many people experience worldwide, but it's one of the most debilitating. Unlike a typical migraine that can last up to an hour or three days, per the Mayo Clinic, chronic migraines occur when you have 15 or more migraines within the space of a month.

According to the American Migraine Foundation, an estimated 148 million people, including dozens of celebrities, live with this form of migraine globally. Major stars like Serena Williams, Ben Affleck, and Lisa Kudrow have all spoken about their experiences with chronic migraines and how debilitating they can be (via WebMD).

Kristin Chenoweth is another star with the disorder, having first experienced one in her twenties. She has since campaigned for awareness of the condition (via The Healthy). In a recent interview with Healthline, she discussed the treatments and remedies that have helped her during debilitating migraine attacks.