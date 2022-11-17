The Heartbreaking Death Of Days Of Our Lives Star And Holocaust Survivor Robert Clary

Actor and singer Robert Clary – best known for his role as Corporal LeBeau on the classic TV sitcom, "Hogan's Heroes" — died on Wednesday at age 96. The French-born Clary studied under the multi-talented Eddie Cantor. Though he appeared in such films as "Thief of Damascus" and "The Hindenburg," as well as several Broadway musicals, including "Seventh Heaven," Clary's youth was marred by a horrific experience. When he was 16, he and his family were taken by Nazi soldiers to Auschwitz, the terrifying concentration camp in Germany. Clary told The Hollywood Reporter about his experience there, and with tears in his eyes, he related his mother's last words to him: "Behave. Do what they tell you."

Clary survived the Holocaust, though most of his family sadly didn't, and he went on to have a wonderful career in entertainment and became a soap opera star in his later years. He played Pierre Rouland on "The Young and the Restless," as well as Robert LeClair on "Days of Our Lives." He also played Pierre Jourdan on "The Bold and the Beautiful" in the early 1990s. "B&B" posted a tribute to the late star on Twitter, writing, "The Bell Family & ['B&B'] are sad to learn of the passing of [Robert Clary], who portrayed Pierre Jourdan on ['B&B'] from 1990-1992. Robert was a talented actor, a kind and courageous man, and a friend to all who knew him."

As well as being a soap star, Clary also educated people about the tragedy of the Holocaust.