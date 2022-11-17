Here's What Would Happen If The Respect For Marriage Act Doesn't Pass

Following the shocking overturn of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case that protected abortion access throughout the United States, many Americans are concerned that other rights could be easily overturned.

According to Politico, abortion rights were at the forefront of many women's minds when they went into the voting booth during the midterm elections this November. Democrats won or maintained important seats in Congress due to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. There is a fear that other rights, like marriage for LGBTQ+ people, could be the next in line to be stripped away in the Supreme Court.

As a result, Congress wrote a law to protect marriages (via The Hill). The legislation would overturn the Defense of Marriage Act and guarantee all marriages are given full legal protections.

While the bill passed through the senate with a 62-37 vote, there is still a chance it could fall through. Here is what would happen if that is the case.