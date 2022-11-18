Jameela Jamil And Flula Borg Talk Working On Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin - Exclusive Interview

Flula, what made you want to reprise your role from "Pitch Perfect 2"?

Flula Borg: Maybe I want to reprise my role because that role is dope. I got to be an A-hole and sing and dance and wear delicious mesh. Of course, things take a turn in this show, as you know and as people will see. There's a little bit of a redemption happening — a little "Shawshank Redemption," Berlin redemption.

Jameela, I was wondering if you could talk about how your experience with "Bumper in Berlin" differs from "She-Hulk."

Jameela Jamil: I didn't have to do six months of jiu jitsu, which was already exciting. But singing [and] dancing, this felt like a more humiliating role to take on, which is what drew me to it. All of the looks were so absurd. I had to throw away the last shreds of dignity that I had for this role, and that's what drew me in.

It tested all my boundaries. I find performing in front of crowds absolutely petrifying, and I had to perform in front of giant crowds and hundreds of extras every single time and slap my ass in lederhosen. [I had to] seduce people, and seduce Sarah Hyland, and seduce Flula — all these things that I don't know how to do. That made this such an exciting adventure for me. To get to do it with so many people that I love felt like the cherry on top, never mind in Berlin, my favorite city.

Were you a fan of the movie series before you joined the show?

Jamil: I was, but I was also a big fan of what Megan [Amram, showrunner] then went on to do with them. She managed to pay homage to the original franchise but also took it and ran with it, and made it so weird and meta and surreal, and she added so much. Spoof ran through the image of the original films, and she took that and amplified it. Megan's amazing, and she did a really good job of this in sandwiching a great message between a d**k and a fart joke.

Borg: Perfect.

Jamil: Then, there's a sort of pipeline from "The Good Place" straight to this show.