Brooke Elliott And Brandon Quinn Reunite For A Country Christmas Harmony - Exclusive Interview

Tell me about the movie, "A Country Christmas Harmony."

Brooke Elliott: It is a very sweet, very fun movie with some fantastic music — and a great love story, and a story about returning home and coming back to yourself and your own sense of who you are.

Brandon Quinn: This movie is unique because there are different stories being told. It's a story of love and forgiveness, and going through hard things and discovering what's within us to overcome those and allow them to help us to grow and become better people. There's a lot that can be taken from this film.

Having worked together on "Sweet Magnolias," were you specifically looking for something you could work on together, or was this a happy accident?

Elliott: This was a happy, lucky, by-chance opportunity. I would never say that I am not always looking to work with Brandon, because I will always be looking to work with Brandon. I cannot say enough good about Brandon Quinn. I would work with him till the end of time, and I hope we do. But this opportunity was a surprise. The executive producers brought the idea to me, and I was so fast on board. Then they reached out to Brandon, and luckily, he said yes.

Quinn: I easily said yes. But [it was] same thing. It's not that I wasn't looking for a project to do with Brooke, but this was a total happenstance, and a very great one. I was a little nervous because ... even though I know Brooke so well, and in some ways, she feels like family to me, I wasn't sure.

I didn't know that she knew that they had approached me with this film, and I wasn't sure if she would [want to do it]. I don't know why I second-guessed her, but I felt nervous about Brooke, and "This is weird," and "Does she want to do her own thing?" I remember texting you [Brooke] and being like, "Hey, I have a question I want to ask you. Can you talk really fast?" She knew exactly what I was going to say and immediately called me up ...

Elliott: I wanted to reach out to you, but I wanted to keep it in the order it needed to be in. I was like, "I don't want him to feel pressured and feel like he has to do it." We were both having a bit of a —

Quinn: We were second-guessing the other. But man, I was so excited for the opportunity to work with Brooke again on something different. I was so nervous to do the music. Brooke is probably one of the only actors that I would've done it with because she makes me feel comfortable and free, and she's so supportive and encouraging. If I was going to step out of my comfort zone, she's definitely the person that I would've wanted to do it with.

Elliott: That's nice of you. He's great.