The One Food King Charles Just Banned From All Royal Residences

King Charles III has never shied away from his stance on environmental issues. During one of his last engagements as the Prince of Wales in September 2022, he spoke of his commitment to organic farming even though he was told that he was a "complete idiot for even suggesting" the idea (via The Guardian). Charles began his organic lifestyle in 1985, according to CNN, having made a "landmark speech" about humanity's impact on the environment 15 years earlier.

Described by the former chief of Friends of the Earth, Tony Juniper, as "possibly the most significant environmental figure of all time," per The Guardian, Charles highlighted "the horrifying effects of pollution in all its cancerous forms" during a visit to Cardiff in 1970 when he was 21 years old. Since then, the British monarch has prided himself on living a more sustainable life by running his own organic food farms, which supply his organic food brand, Duchy Originals (via CNN).

While it's more than likely that Charles eats the produce he grows on these farms, there's one food that he has outright banned from all royal residences as king (via BBC News).