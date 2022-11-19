Study Finds One Reason Moms Can Relax About Sending Their Kids To Daycare

It's no secret that parents can often feel overwhelmed as their children go through different stages of evolution during childhood. There's the adorable newborn era, the Terrible Twos, and in the snap of a finger, they're walking through school doors, which can be an unsettling change for parents and kids alike.

Between all of those phases, though — some of which are more difficult than others, hence the need for hacks for dealing with toddlers — there's one aspect of childcare and child development that parents can never simply gloss over: the inevitable conversation about daycare.

After all, it is one of the most hot-button issues in the United States government right now. One Democratic politician, Katie Porter, even stated that a revamped childcare plan, including universal preschool, would help fuel economic growth in America.

Though the proposals from elected officials can seem promising, not all families decide daycare is the right decision for said child. For instance, Bipartisan Policy Center reported that before COVID-19, 56% of parents relied on grandparents or other family members as well as their social circle to provide their childcare. Whether for monetary reasons or personal values, enrolling children in daycare is a choice.

However, one recent study is showing the positive cause and effects of children's development while in daycare.