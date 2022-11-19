Study Finds One Reason Moms Can Relax About Sending Their Kids To Daycare
It's no secret that parents can often feel overwhelmed as their children go through different stages of evolution during childhood. There's the adorable newborn era, the Terrible Twos, and in the snap of a finger, they're walking through school doors, which can be an unsettling change for parents and kids alike.
Between all of those phases, though — some of which are more difficult than others, hence the need for hacks for dealing with toddlers — there's one aspect of childcare and child development that parents can never simply gloss over: the inevitable conversation about daycare.
After all, it is one of the most hot-button issues in the United States government right now. One Democratic politician, Katie Porter, even stated that a revamped childcare plan, including universal preschool, would help fuel economic growth in America.
Though the proposals from elected officials can seem promising, not all families decide daycare is the right decision for said child. For instance, Bipartisan Policy Center reported that before COVID-19, 56% of parents relied on grandparents or other family members as well as their social circle to provide their childcare. Whether for monetary reasons or personal values, enrolling children in daycare is a choice.
However, one recent study is showing the positive cause and effects of children's development while in daycare.
Daycare promotes healthy and happy children; has no evidence of developing bad behaviors
The best age for children to go into childcare is up for debate, as Parents Plus Kids writes. Some may start as early as six months, whereas others may wait until the age of three. Regardless of the child's age, daycare can be a big leap for parents, as they're making the decision to entrust childcare providers to create a safe, healthy environment.
However, a new study published in the journal Child Development reveals that children who are at daycare for long hours do not experience an increase in negative behavioral issues such as bullying, hitting, and biting.
In fact, parents who are apprehensive about making the decision to put their child or children in daycare may see rewards down the line. U.S. News, which did a story on the study, further explains that children who have gone through daycare often perform better academically in later years.
"It can be educationally enriching and provide developmental, age-appropriate learning opportunities and social and emotional support," Dr. Shawna Newman, who works as the Director of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at New York City's Lenox Hill Hospital, says on the subject of group child care.
It's clear that child care may not be plausible or desirable for everyone at this time, but it's good to know there are options that can promote happiness and healthiness within children at such pivotal ages.