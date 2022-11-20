The Heartbreaking Death Of Power Rangers Star Jason David Frank

Jason David Frank, one of the "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" of the iconic hit '90 television show, has died at age 49, the AP reported. Frank played Tommy Oliver, the Green Power Ranger who later became the White Power Ranger, according to IMBd. He repeated the role on multiple spin-offs.

His manager, Justine Hunt, released a statement on Sunday, November 20, 2022, confirming the actor's death, requesting "privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being," per the AP. Frank was an actor and a master of martial arts. He is survived by his four children.

Frank's death has left many longtime Power Rangers fans speechless. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he portrayed one of the longest running character's in the show's history. The show, known for its friendly-family action sequences, featured Frank's well-practiced martial arts skills. All of Frank's impressive fight sequences were done himself, according to Variety. Inducted into the World Karate Union Hall of Fame in 2003, Frank cemented his place as a both an actor and seasoned martial artist, according to IGN.

Born September 4, 1973, in Covina, California, Frank began karate at a young age. By the age of 12, he was a blackbelt, per Variety. Eight years later, he got the role as Tommy Oliver in "The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers," according to IMBd. His role soon became a fan-favorite and is well remembered today.