How The Kennedy Clan Plans To Honor Meghan And Harry For Standing Up To The Royal Family

Originally known as the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial, the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization honors inspiring individuals for their courage and determination to stand up for human rights across the world. Led by the late politician's daughter Kerry Kennedy, who is a human rights lawyer and activist, the organization "is united by a commitment to realize Robert Kennedy's dream of a more just and peaceful world." It holds many award ceremonies throughout the year, including the Book and Journalism Award, the Human Rights Award, and the Ripple of Hope Award.

The laureates for the 2022 Ripple of Hope Award have been announced and include Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, Siris co-founder Frank Baker, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, and Invenergy CEO Michael Polsky. There will also be a posthumous award for professional basketball player and civil rights activist Bill Russell, who died this year (via The Guardian).

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are also listed among the nominees for their "unwavering commitment to social change" through their charitable work and standing up to the royal family.