Why Royal Commentators Say Meghan And Harry's Latest Award Insults King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, haven't had the easiest time with the media following their controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2020. Still, it's nothing new to them as there have been struggles throughout the couple's relationship.

For Meghan, flack from the British media began soon after she and the prince became romantically involved (via The Guardian). In 2016, Harry mentioned that he felt he could not protect his partner from the media's wrath.

Many of the struggles centered around Meghan and Harry's relationship were due to the duchess' race. Meghan was the first biracial person to join the royal family. As a result, she was left to deal with offensive commentary from both the media and the royal family, allegedly (via NBC News).

The couple's interview with Winfrey exposed the royal family's views toward Meghan. As a result, Meghan and Harry are going to receive a special award. However, some royal commentators think this is a slap in the face to King Charles III.