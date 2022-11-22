Study Examines Link Between Walking And Longevity For Breast Cancer Survivors

Breast cancer affects nearly one in eight women (via The National Breast Cancer Foundation). While that statistic might feel frightening, the good news is that thanks to improvements in early detection and treatment options, the frequency of death from breast cancer has decreased a whopping 40 percent since 1989. As such, there are many people who now call themselves breast cancer survivors. Researchers are invested in learning how these survivors can best ensure a long and healthy life after they've won their battles.

Now, a new study published this month in the scientific journal JAMA Network Open has revealed that not only can moderate exercise help prevent cancer from developing in people who have not previously had the disease, it can also greatly increase the chances for breast cancer survivors to live longer and healthier lives. This is an important revelation for medical professionals treating survivors of breast cancer.