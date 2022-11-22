Kate Middleton's Remembrance Day Jewelry May Have Been A Subtle Yet 'Painful' Message To Meghan Markle

On November 13, 2022, King Charles III led the first royal Remembrance Sunday service since the death of Queen Elizabeth II (via CNN). Like his mother before him, Charles laid a wreath of poppies at the Cenotaph in London, the U.K.'s main war memorial, as reported by English Heritage. The flower is a symbol of remembrance in the U.K. as it was the first flower to grow on the battlefields when World War I ended, per the BBC. Charles has carried out this honor of laying a wreath before, particularly in the later years of his mother's life. But this was the first time he'd done so as monarch, a very poignant moment in British history.

The reigning monarch wasn't the only member of the royal family in attendance during the Remembrance service. He was accompanied on the ground by his eldest son, William, Prince of Wales, and his sister Anne, Princess Royal. Queen consort Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales, watched the service from a balcony above the Cenotaph per tradition, noted Royal UK. Many eyes were on the two royal women, notably Kate, who wore the same jewelry as she did to the queen's funeral in September (via People).