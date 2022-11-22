When Is The Best Time To Get Your Workout In For Optimal Heart Health?

Heart health is incredibly important for everyone. According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States. While many cardiovascular health advocates have tried to spread awareness of the condition, only 56% of women understand that the disease can be lethal to women. Some assume it is an ailment that mostly impacts men.

Some symptoms of heart disease in women include dull or sharp pain in the chest, pain in the neck, jaw, or throat, or in the upper stomach or back. Other signs you should seek medical help are if you have any of these pains paired with nausea, vomiting, or fatigue.

While these statistics may be scary, there are ways to prevent yourself from getting the disease in the first place, shares the FDA. Know your risk factors (pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or family history of heart disease), and keep a healthy diet and exercise regimen, just to name a few.

If you're looking to work out in order to help your heart, some experts believe there may be a best time to get your exercise in for optimal heart health.