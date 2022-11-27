A Christmas Spark: Finally, A Holiday Rom-Com About Finding Love Later In Life

Lifetime's holiday movie "A Christmas Spark" is the latest addition to this year's lineup of original festive romantic comedies on the beloved channel (via Lifetime). Over the past few years, audiences' love of the classic holiday rom-com has soared, resulting in tons of content dropping as soon as the festive season rolls around, and for some, long before — we're lookin' at you, Hallmark — per Brides. It's evident based on the watching trends of viewers and the producing trends of networks alike that folks are not getting bored of the annual influx of new holiday rom-coms any time soon.

What viewers are getting tired of, however, is holiday rom-coms' tendency toward a lack of diversity. Thankfully, networks known for mistletoe meet-cutes and frosty first kisses like Lifetime and the Hallmark Channel have taken note and made impressive pushes towards diversifying their casts and stories. From hit movies with romances between two men at the forefront to casting more POC as leads, they've made big changes across the board, and audiences are loving it.

Lifetime's "A Christmas Spark" is an interesting addition to this trend, as the way they chose to diversify their storyline is as unique as it is much-needed. "A Christmas Spark" gives us a holiday rom-com about finding love later in life, and we are so glad it's now on our annual rewatch list.