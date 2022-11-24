Joanna Gaines Tells Fans About The Personal Gift Taylor Swift Sent To Her Family

Joanna Gaines has built an empire with her husband, Chip Gaines. The couple, best known for their beloved HGTV show, "Fixer Upper," has advanced from home renovation stars to famous designers with their own home decor line in Target stores across the country (via Homes & Gardens).

The Gaines' have even expanded their brand into their own network, the Magnolia Network, which streams their curated programming on Discovery+ 24/7, per Variety. While their business may be booming, it hasn't always been easy. "For us, there hasn't been a playbook, which I would say is why we have many sleepless nights," shared Joanna. "Because there's no other business that you can say, 'Well, they did this in the last 10 years and it's worked.' It feels a bit lonely on this side of it. But, thankfully, I've got Chip here with me. I feel like every other day we're just jumping and holding our breath."

The Gaines family has made it work, becoming celebrities in the process. Now, Joanna has revealed that she's connected with other famous faces, including Taylor Swift.