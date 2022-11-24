New Study Changes Conceptions On Pregnancy After A Miscarriage

Experiencing a miscarriage can leave you with questions about when to try again. There are major concerns about when is the best time to do so and how safe future conceptions will be. Miscarriages are a common pregnancy experience, according to Mayo Clinic. Such loss is usually not caused by issues associated with the parents, but by spontaneous complications with the fetus instead. But, couples should not be discouraged, as trying again is safe.

Obstetrician Sohinee Bhattacharya at the University of Aberdeen reassures couples, "The next pregnancy is likely to have a positive outcome, and they should try to conceive as soon as they feel physically and mentally ready" (via WebMD). The World Health Organization (WHO) suggests waiting six months before trying to conceive again. This will help decrease risk to said parent and fetus. However, a new study challenges that suggested time frame. So, how long should couples wait before trying to conceive?