Royal Expert Reveals How Queen Elizabeth Actually Reacted To Prince Philip's Death

The late Queen Elizabeth's marriage was almost as remarkable as her record-breaking 70-year reign. The queen's relationship with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, lasted 73 years, making them the longest-married couple in royal history (via People). Put another way, Elizabeth and Philip's marriage lasted through numerous wars, political and economic crises, terrorist attacks, and the divorces of three of their four children. It was said that the queen was never quite the same after Prince Philip died in 2021 at age 99, which is to be expected — losing him was like losing a part of her entire life. However, the way they spent their final years together might not be what you expect.

"Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait," a new book dropping in the United Kingdom, was penned by Gyles Brandreth, a former member of Parliament who met the queen on numerous occasions through his friendship with her husband. He reveals (via the Daily Mail) that the two led separate lives following the prince's retirement in 2017. While he moved to a farm on their Sandringham estate to enjoy the peace and quiet, Elizabeth went on with the business of being monarch. "They would speak regularly on the phone, but weeks could go by without them seeing one another," Brandreth writes. He adds that the two understood each other so well that they didn't need to be physically together to stay close. During the COVID-19 lockdown, however, the royal couple reunited at Windsor Castle and lived together until the end.