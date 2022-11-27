How Windsor Castle Is Paying Homage To Queen Elizabeth In Christmas Decorations

In December 2021, viewers were left misty-eyed by Queen Elizabeth's annual Christmas speech. Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, had passed away just months earlier, and the queen was facing her first holiday in 73 years without her husband. This year, expect eyes to get even mistier as King Charles III gives his first holiday address as monarch. He'll surely mention his late mother and her contributions to the world, and perhaps share a memory or two of Christmases past when she hosted the huge family reunions at her Sandringham estate.

This year's royal holiday will be different from the rest in a number of ways. In addition to being the first without the queen, it will be a "less buttoned up" celebration than usual, according to an expert who spoke to OK! (via Daily Mail). The king is said to be planning a more casual weekend in which the family will focus on enjoying their time together. He reportedly won't even be gathering everyone to watch his prerecorded speech on TV, as the outlet reported, which was the custom when the queen was alive.

The royals' Christmas will be spent at the Sandringham estate, as usual, with present opening on Christmas Eve and a church service and dinner the following day. This means that the king and Camilla, Queen Consort, won't be at Windsor Castle for the holidays. However, the castle is already decked out in style — including a special nod to the queen.