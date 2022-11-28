Tips And Tricks For Keeping Your Skin Healthy During The Chilly Winter Months

As soon as the cold weather hits, most of us grab our snuggliest sweaters and wrap up. However, in all the chaos of trying to keep our bodies warm, our faces can be neglected. Nobody likes the feeling of dry, flaky, or cracked skin any time of year, but especially in winter. Plus, the redness and irritability that accompanies it can be frustratingly painful. Per Good Housekeeping, dry skin is most often due to declining temperatures and dry air, both of which suck the moisture out of your skin and leave it feeling tight and uncomfortable.

Depending on how you feel, you are probably either searching for the best ways to treat dry skin or considering giving up and hiding your face behind a fuzzy scarf forever. Don't despair quite yet though, as there are plenty of ways to keep your skin looking healthy and hydrated even in the lowest of temps. From supplements to what you should be eating and building a skincare routine that's ideal for dryness, your parched skin will be thanking you for the pampering it receives after reading these tips.